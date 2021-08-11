P&P Wraps Up

That’s a wrap! Friday, August 6th, was the last day of Parks and Playgrounds! The program, run by the incomparable Patti Fields, offered a great 5 weeks of kids activities from 9-12 weekdays at the Merchantville Community Center. All the children who attended were amazing and adjusted to all the changes and guidelines required this year. A huge thank you to the Merchantville Police Department, Merchantville Fire Department and Department of Public Works and to Mayor Brennan, Borough Council and the staff at Borough Hall for their support of this recreation program. And, a special shout out to our wonderful counselors. The kids adored all of them - we are so lucky to have these fine young people in our town!