Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

P&P Wraps Up

merchantville.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThat’s a wrap! Friday, August 6th, was the last day of Parks and Playgrounds! The program, run by the incomparable Patti Fields, offered a great 5 weeks of kids activities from 9-12 weekdays at the Merchantville Community Center. All the children who attended were amazing and adjusted to all the changes and guidelines required this year. A huge thank you to the Merchantville Police Department, Merchantville Fire Department and Department of Public Works and to Mayor Brennan, Borough Council and the staff at Borough Hall for their support of this recreation program. And, a special shout out to our wonderful counselors. The kids adored all of them - we are so lucky to have these fine young people in our town!

www.merchantville.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Related
Cumberland, RIValley Breeze

Commission: Condition of Heritage Park ‘should offend us all’

CUMBERLAND – As it turns out, a plan is only as good as the money behind it and the actions set to carry it out. Eighteen months after the Town Council approved the Valley Falls Heritage Park Management Plan, the mostly hidden park between Town Hall and the Blackstone River is seemingly more overgrown than ever, with little progress made in reclaiming it for people to enjoy.
Casper, WYPosted by
My Country 95.5

PHOTOS: Crude Sign in Casper is Raising Eyebrows

Warning: The language used in the photos may not be suitable for all readers. A photo of a former Casper church's signage has gone viral because of its crude nature. The location was formerly the Casper Foursquare Church, which is located on Forest Drive. The sign (which has recently been...
Spencer, IAkicdam.com

Spencer Hospital Considers New Location for Emergency Department

Spencer, IA (KICD) — Spencer Hospital is considering a new location when it builds a new Emergency Department. CEO Bill Bumgarner says instead of rebuilding at its current location on the Northeast corner, city officials indicated they would be open to closing 11th Street so a new E.R. could be built on the South end between the hospital and Doctor’s office.
Superior, WIkdal610.com

SWL&P Taking Solar Garden Sign-Ups

SUPERIOR, WI (KDAL) – Superior Water Light and Power (SWL&P) is now accepting subscriptions to their community solar garden. The 470 kilowatt solar garden is large enough to power about 115 homes and will be built on company owned land at 2828 Hammond Avenue near Heritage Park. The cost will...
Powell, WYPowell Tribune

P&Z meeting

In the Alternate Emergency Operating Center (EOC Room),. 1002 Sheridan Ave. Cody, WY. This is a regular meeting of the Park County Planning & Zoning Commission open to the public. For more information please contact the Park County Planning & Zoning Department at 527-8540, 754-8540, or 1-800-786-2844. APPROVAL OF MINUTES.
Economymerchantville.com

Roof Issues?

Gasper Roofing owner, Jason Jimenez, promises proven expertise in roof installation and replacement, in Camden and Burlington counties, with a long track record of success. This family and locally owned roofing company has been the choice of homeowners in South Jersey since 1972. They are available to help you with 24/7 emergency service and guarantee your satisfaction with every job they do. Call them at 856-786-9333 for a FREE estimate or text 856-364-8400 for immediate service. Check out their YouTube and Facebook videos to learn more about their business and meet the staff at their home office in Merchantville.
Militarymerchantville.com

9/11 Heros Run

This run series was started in 2007 by the family of fallen 1st Lt. Travis Manion (USMC) as a grassroots run in his hometown Doylestown, PA with 300 runners and now has more than 90 race locations around the world uniting more than 60,000 people yearly to celebrate our heroes and spread awareness. Proceeds are used to directly support Travis Manion Foundation's mission to empower our nation's veterans and families of our fallen heroes to develop character in future generations. In select locations, a portion of race proceeds are granted back to a local nonprofit partner whose mission is also to empower these heroes. A local race will take place at: Cooper River Park, 1301 North Park Drive, Pennsauken, NJ. Sign up for the 5k Run or 1 Mile Fun Run/Walk on Saturday, October 2, 2021. Race begins at 9:00 a.m.
TrafficShropshire Star

More roadworks planned for main road in Shrewsbury

Drivers will face more delays on a main road in Shrewsbury while a road is dug up. Electric and gas work is planned for three weeks on Welshpool Road in the town, which has already had temporary traffic lights in place this year due to the new houses being built in the area.
Politicspagosasprings.com

Interesting lodging project at Planning Commission – 24 Aug

The public is encouraged to join remotely via the Zoom meeting platform or conference call as space is very limited in the meeting room. Dial by Phone – 1-669-900-6833 Webinar ID: 914 2546 9027. Project and Process Description:. The .52 acre site includes the renovated building revised from a commercial...
Superior, WIWNMT AM 650

SWL&P Taking Solar Garden Sign-Ups

SUPERIOR, WI (KDAL) – Superior Water Light and Power (SWL&P) is now accepting subscriptions to their community solar garden. The 470 kilowatt solar garden is large enough to power about 115 homes and will be built on company owned land at 2828 Hammond Avenue near Heritage Park. The cost will...
Parker, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

P & R Meeting

Notice is hereby given the Parks and Recreation (P&R) Commission for the City of Parker will meet virtually on Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at 6:00 P.M. Please join my meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone. New to GoToMeeting? Get the app now and be ready when your first meeting...

Comments / 0

Community Policy