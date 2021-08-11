15 Places That Put the Dog Back in the 'Dog Days'

This time of year is often referred to as “The Dog Days of Summer”. We are going to explore where the term comes from and why in this weather blog. The period of time from July 3 till August 11 is known as the Dog Days of Summer due to the alignment with the sun and the dog star, Sirius, which is part of the constellation Canis Major. Sirius comes from the Greek word for “searing”. The dog days follow the period of time 20 days before and after the alignment of the sun and Sirius which occurs on July 23rd.