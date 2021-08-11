Cancel
15 Places That Put the Dog Back in the 'Dog Days'

By Gemma Tarlach
Atlas Obscura
Cover picture for the articleThe idea of the “dog days of summer” has ancient roots—and nothing to do with our furry best friends. In the Northern Hemisphere, cultures in Egypt, China, and elsewhere observed that the hottest days of the year occurred around the time the night sky’s brightest star was in conjunction with the sun. Ancient Greeks and Romans called that star Seirios (Sirius), the Dog Star, and considered the sweltering period before and after that conjunction—early July through mid-August—to be the dog days.

