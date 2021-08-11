Cancel
New Rochelle, NY

Biking Across America, Iona College Junior Helps Raise Over $175,000 for People with Disabilities

iona.edu
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTrek from San Francisco to Washington, D.C., teaches that “anything is possible with a glimmer of hope”. Aidan Connolly initially doubted what he and his fraternity brothers could accomplish by biking across the United States to raise money for people with disabilities. Yet the possibilities dawned on the Iona junior as he embarked on a trek from San Francisco to Washington, D.C., as part of the Journey of Hope—The Ability Experience. After sharing meals and good times with people with disabilities across the country, he now understands that the 62-day journey is about more than the $175,000 he and his 25 teammates have raised so far.

www.iona.edu

Comments / 0

