A decade after the first-ever national test of the Emergency Alert System (EAS) was conducted, broadcasters will again be called into action today (Aug. 11) at 2:20pm ET when the latest test is conducted. Nearly bordering on the routine, this year’s EAS system test will be the first in two years. The 2020 outing was scrapped as government agencies and broadcasters alike were mostly working from home, and FEMA and the Federal Communications Commissions decided it would have been too much of a burden.