Princess Diana was the mother to Princes William and Harry, and the wife to Prince Charles until they divorced in 1996. She tragically died in a car accident in Paris in 1997, leaving behind a long legacy that impacted the British royal family for the better. In fact, Princess Diana is affectionately referred to as the "People's Princess" for her numerous deeds that went towards bettering humanity (via Biography). Princess Diana's efforts were far-reaching, and during her lifetime, she had ties to more than 100 charities, per Time.