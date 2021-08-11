Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
El Paso, TX

Excitement As Chalk The Block Comes Back In-Person This Year

By Lisa Sanchez
Posted by 
95.5 KLAQ
95.5 KLAQ
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

El Paso will be hosting Chalk The Block as an in-person event again this year and they're looking for local artists, food vendors, art vendors, and more. Chalk The Block is one of the largest free public arts festivals in the Southwest and draws more than 40,000 people every year. The event is so popular that people were heartbroken to find out the event was made virtual last year. Organizers made the decision to make Chalk The Block virtual for 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic to keep people in the community safe.

klaq.com

Comments / 0

95.5 KLAQ

95.5 KLAQ

El Paso, TX
7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

95.5 KLAQ plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for El Paso, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Art, TX
El Paso, TX
Entertainment
Local
Texas Government
City
El Paso, TX
El Paso, TX
Government
Local
Texas Entertainment
City
Chalk, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arts Festivals#Facebook
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
El Paso, TXPosted by
95.5 KLAQ

John Wesley Hardin Secret Society Meeting for Concordia Tour & Re-Enactment

The Concordia Heritage Association cordially invites you to the annual meeting of the Secret Society of John Wesley Hardin at Concordia Cemetery this Saturday, August 21st. The event features a historical reenactment of one of El Paso’s most infamous moments and the telling of the story of fabled gunman & attorney, John Wesley Hardin. Presented by Six Guns and Shady Ladies. Admission is $5 for adults, $2 for Students (high school and college students must provide valid school ID), children under 6 years old are free. Also included in admission will be a special event ghost tour of the Cemetery provided by members of the Concordia Heritage Association Board of Directors.
El Paso, TXPosted by
95.5 KLAQ

Adult Swim is Happening & You Could Watch ‘Jaws’ In a Pool

Have you ever seen those pictures of people who are watching the movie "Jaws" while on a body of water- like a lake, or a pool? Have you ever felt a twinge of envy while seeing those pictures and thought "why can events like that happen here in El Paso?"? Well, envy no more because something like that is officially happening in the Sun City!
El Paso, TXPosted by
95.5 KLAQ

People Are Obsessed With The Beautiful, Green El Paso Mountains

The weather has been wet and the mountains surrounding the area have been taking it all in. It's caused the Franklins to turn a stunning color. The Borderland has seen plenty of rain over the past few weeks and it's caused landscaping, mud, trees, and more to go floating and damaged houses, businesses, and streets. While there was plenty of destruction seen, there have been other sites seen around the desert landscape- plenty of rolling green hills.
El Paso, TXPosted by
95.5 KLAQ

Will El Pasoans Fight The Man & Revolt Against The Mask Mandate?

This week, city officials announced the CIty of El Paso would be reinstating an indoor mask mandate saying people must wear masks while indoors unless they're eating, exercising, or have a medical condition. When the mandate went into effect on Wednesday, some people in the community weren't aware the mandate went into effect so quickly. Others simply didn't want to put the mask back on and found the new mandate constricting.
El Paso, TXPosted by
95.5 KLAQ

Meet the Goofball Moose- El Paso Animal Services’ Pet of the Week

We're teaming up with El Paso Animal Services to highlight some of the amazing dogs that they have available for adoption right now. El Paso Animal Services is working hard to try and make El Paso a "no-kill" community and to achieve this goal, they need more families to open their hearts and homes to homeless animals at the shelter.
El Paso, TXPosted by
95.5 KLAQ

5 Jokes About El Paso & The Delta Variant That Are Chaotic But True

Here in the Borderland we are experiencing what we know as "monsoon season". No, there aren't big monsoons like those you'd see on the news, but to us, the heavy rains means mud and flooding. However, with monsoon season here, that means that fall is right around the corner! Which is great because I love fall! I love pumpkin spice (even though I still can't taste) I love flannel and getting ready for Halloween- although, if you have some big fall plans, you may want to pump the breaks on that for now.
El Paso, TXPosted by
95.5 KLAQ

Bush And Stone Temple Pilots Playing Free Show At Speaking Rock This Fall

Speaking Rock has announced another great show coming to the entertainment center this Fall. It was just this week we saw the Drowning Pool and Puddle of Mudd show announced for Labor Day weekend at Speaking Rock Entertainment Center. The entertainment venue has brought us plenty of great shows like Midland, Winger, Bret Michaels, Dokken and continues to announce more great tribute bands and other entertainment for the El Paso area. Now they have another massive concert announcement that is bound to excite rock fans.
El Paso, TXPosted by
95.5 KLAQ

6 Words That Have Their Own Meaning in El Paso

Here in El Paso, it's not hard to tell that we have our very own dialect. Just like anywhere else, El Pasoans have taken regular words and transformed them into something completely different; what may have one meaning elsewhere has a completely different meaning in El Paso. We all know...
El Paso, TXPosted by
95.5 KLAQ

My 1st Ghost Tour Was A Spooky Good Time I Highly Recommend

I've always wanted to go on one of the many ghost tours available in the area and I finally got to enjoy one downtown! Here's why you should go too. When looking for things to do in El Paso, I always hear the phrase "there's nothing to do here!" Well, that really isn't the truth. There's plenty of things to do in the Sun City, you just need to look outside of your comfort zone. There are baseball games, soccer games, trails to hike and bike, spray parks, and so much more just within the city limits. I've decided I want to start venturing out and trying new activities in El Paso and one of the first ones on my list was a ghost tour in El Paso.
El Paso, TXPosted by
95.5 KLAQ

Halloween Fans, Is It Too Early To Put Up Halloween Decorations?

Today is Friday the 13th and we know it's August but we're giving you the okay to put those Halloween decorations up now. Here's why. Friday the 13th is a day usually associated with plenty of superstitions. Depending on who you talk to, there are various reasons Friday the 13th is considered an unlucky day. You can look back at Norse mythology and the Bible to see why 13 is considered an unlucky number and the History website has all the details on the bad omen origins of Friday the 13th.

Comments / 0

Community Policy