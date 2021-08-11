Excitement As Chalk The Block Comes Back In-Person This Year

I've always wanted to go on one of the many ghost tours available in the area and I finally got to enjoy one downtown! Here's why you should go too. When looking for things to do in El Paso, I always hear the phrase "there's nothing to do here!" Well, that really isn't the truth. There's plenty of things to do in the Sun City, you just need to look outside of your comfort zone. There are baseball games, soccer games, trails to hike and bike, spray parks, and so much more just within the city limits. I've decided I want to start venturing out and trying new activities in El Paso and one of the first ones on my list was a ghost tour in El Paso.