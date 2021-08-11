Excitement As Chalk The Block Comes Back In-Person This Year
El Paso will be hosting Chalk The Block as an in-person event again this year and they're looking for local artists, food vendors, art vendors, and more. Chalk The Block is one of the largest free public arts festivals in the Southwest and draws more than 40,000 people every year. The event is so popular that people were heartbroken to find out the event was made virtual last year. Organizers made the decision to make Chalk The Block virtual for 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic to keep people in the community safe.klaq.com
