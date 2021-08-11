Cancel
Georgetown volleyball shakes off 2020 memories, sweeps Hendrickson

Austin American-Statesman
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePFLUGERVILLE — Call it a redemption tour if you want, but Georgetown may be more ready for the 2021 volleyball season than any other team in the state. Eager to put a disappointing 2020 behind them where they finished with five straight losses, a record under .500 and missed the playoffs, the Eagles came out with a vengeance Aug. 10 during a 25-15, 27-25, 25-19 sweep of a good Hendrickson squad in the season opener for both teams at Hendrickson High School.

