There’s No Better Place To Spend Your Summer Than These 7 Hidden Georgia Spots

While you’re making some plans this summer in Georgia, make sure to add a few of those hidden gem spots into the mix, too. Sure, visiting the popular attractions, or even all of the natural wonders in Georgia will be worth it. But sometimes when you throw in a place that even locals might not know about, it can change the whole adventure. Check out these 7 hidden Georgia spots for the ultimate summer vacation.

1. SoakYa Water Park - Lake Winnepesaukah

2. Fernbank Museum - Druid Hills

3. Historic Fourth Ward Splash Park - Atlanta

4. Southeastern Railway Museum - Duluth

5. Jacks River Falls - Epworth

6. Lake Strom Thurmond

7. Rocks on the Roof - Savannah

It’s easy to see why spending a day in this hidden gem waterpark is so enjoyable. Open seasonally, SoakYak Water Park is situated smack dab on Lake Winnepesaukah. While some Georgians might not even know this water park exists, especially compared to Six Flags White Water and Summer Waves, we guarantee it’s worth a visit.To learn more about this Georgia summertime hidden gem, click here. Just because it's summertime doesn’t mean you can’t spend a day indoors. But in actuality, this museum offers both a mix of indoor and outdoor attractions! At the Fernbank Museum of Natural History, visitors will be able to dive deep into fascinating exhibitions that range in theme.To learn more about this Georgia summertime hidden gem, click here. What better way to avoid waterpark crowds but still stay refreshed than with a trip to the Historic Fourth Ward Splash Park in Atlanta. Pack a towel, a picnic, and some sunscreen, and head over to this hidden gem splash pad with the kids as the perfect way to stay cool in the summer heat.To learn more about this Georgia summertime hidden gem, click here. On those days where the summer heat just won't quit, head on over to the Southeastern Railway Museum for some reprieve. This Duluth gem was founded back in the 1970s and has since expanded to over 30-acres of space. With over 90 different pieces of rolling stock on-site, enjoy an afternoon of locomotive history with the whole family.To learn more about this Georgia summertime hidden gem, click here. There’s no better way to spend a summer afternoon than by hanging out by a waterfall. Jacks River Falls is a hidden gem in Georgia, especially because many hikers don’t want to trek the 9.3-miles out and back to enjoy it! But once you wind through the lush river valley to the waterfall pool, it’ll all be worth it.To learn more about this Georgia summertime hidden gem, click here. Whether you call it Lake Strom Thurmond, Clarks Hill Lake, or otherwise, this lake is as majestic as it gets. With over 71,000-acres of surface space, guests will have their pick of recreational activities. From camping to boating, hiking, and fishing, there’s never a dull moment at this lake.To learn more about this Georgia summertime hidden gem, click here. If you’re looking for some of the best views in Savannah, especially after the sun sets, we recommend grabbing a table at the rooftop lounge at The Bohemian Hotel in Savannah. Rocks on the Roof will give you a prime seat to the Savannah River happenings, plus you’ll be able to have food and drinks on those warm summer nights.To learn more about this Georgia summertime hidden gem, click here.

So, what do you think about these 7 hidden Georgia spots? Have you been to any of these during the summertime? Share with us your experience in the comments section! Or if you want to add some more attractions to your adventures, then check out the 7 natural wonders in Georgia that anyone can visit .

The post There’s No Better Place To Spend Your Summer Than These 7 Hidden Georgia Spots appeared first on Only In Your State .