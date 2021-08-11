Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Georgia State

Cococakes In Georgia Offers A One-Of-A-Kind Dessert Drive-Thru

By Marisa Roman
Posted by 
Only In Georgia
Only In Georgia
 7 days ago

We can’t quite understand why there aren’t too many drive-thru sweet shops throughout the country. Sure, you can grab an ice cream cone or a sundae from some drive-thru windows, but what if you have a hankering for a sweet slice of cake? The good news for Georgians is that this incredible bakery in Tucker allows you to indulge without ever leaving the car. It’s time to start your engines and head on over to Cococakes in Georgia!

Cococakes in Tucker, Georgia is not your average sweets shop by any means, despite what it may seem from the outside.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DbHUu_0bOWBdI400
Google Maps

Because all you need to do is round the corner to learn that this incredible dessert spot offers drive-thru service!!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33tldo_0bOWBdI400
Google Maps

That’s right, when the need for a sweet treat hits, you don’t even need to get out of your car in order to enjoy a delicious piece of homemade cake.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dnIxy_0bOWBdI400
TripAdvisor management

One of the most popular items on the Cococakes menu is the cake “Chunks” which are thick chunks of individual cakes that are a perfect single serving.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0veG26_0bOWBdI400
Google Cat Cantrell

Picture signature Chunk flavors like Buttery Caramel, Better Buttercream, Double Chocolatey, Juicy Lemon Pound, Strawberry Buttercream, and World's Finest German Chocolate, to name a few.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zUxuy_0bOWBdI400
Facebook Cococakes by Coco

While you do need to preorder whole cakes from Cococakes, you don’t when it comes to the Chunks. As long as it’s the weekend, you can simply drive up and indulge.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iMGu7_0bOWBdI400
Facebook Cococakes by Coco

Open Fridays through Sundays only, come enjoy a cake drive-thru that you likely won’t find anywhere else.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08zeaQ_0bOWBdI400
Google Victoria Trent

To find out where Cococakes is in Georgia click here to open the map.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AM65u_0bOWBdI400
Google Maps

Have you ever been to Cococakes in Georgia before? Share with us your favorite cake flavor in the comments section! Or if you’re looking for more information about this dessert drive-thru, like current hours of operation, then check out the website or Facebook Page .

The post Cococakes In Georgia Offers A One-Of-A-Kind Dessert Drive-Thru appeared first on Only In Your State .

Comments / 1

Only In Georgia

Only In Georgia

4K+
Followers
448
Post
613K+
Views
ABOUT

From hidden waterfalls to the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants and attractions, Only In Georgia is for people who LOVE the Peach State. We publish one article per day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

 https://www.onlyinyourstate.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
Local
Georgia Food & Drinks
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Restaurants
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dessert#Drive Thru#Food Drink#Georgians#Better Buttercream#World#Coco Open
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
Florida StatePosted by
Only In Florida

One Of The 10 Best Brunch Spots In The Country Is Right Here In Tampa, Florida

Well, the people have spoken. Every year, TripAdvisor puts out a list of the Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best Awards for Restaurants. The rankings are based on reviews from diners and broken down into categories such as Quick Bites, Date Night, and so forth. This year, out of the Best Brunch Spots in the entire country, one gem in Tampa has made the list. The Oxford Exchange in Florida is a European-inspired spot that is so much more than just a restaurant. Part bookstore, part store, part gathering place, and part restaurant, Oxford Exchange certainly will surprise anyone who visits. Especially after they see the weekend brunch menu. Oh, did we mention there is also a champagne bar?
Restaurantsdallassun.com

Home Bistro Now Offers Gourmet Desserts

Customers Can Now Add Dessert to Fresh Meal Orders. MIAMI BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2021 / Home Bistro, Inc. (OTC PINK:HBIS) ('Home Bistro' or the 'Company'), a leading online platform that offers celebrity chef-inspired, gourmet and lifestyle ready-made fresh meals shipped directly to consumers, announced today that it has begun offering gourmet desserts created by Red Velvet NYC with its fresh prepared meals.
RestaurantsPosted by
The Infatuation

Drive Thru Pupusas

This food truck might be on the smaller side, but that’s pretty much the only “small” thing about it. Drive Thru Pupusas in Eagle Rock serves frisbee-sized pupusas with a large menu of fillings to choose from. The corn masa comes hot, golden yellow, and soft enough that cheese often leaks out to form crispy edges on the griddle. The curtido is also tasty but spicy, with some jalapenos adding heat to the pickled salad. But one menu item takes pupusas somewhere they have never gone before (or at least within our imaginations): the taco pupusa. After choosing which pupusa to feast on, it gets topped with cheese, carne asada, curtido slaw, salsa, and avocado. It’s a wondrous two-meals-in-one scenario and absolutely delicious.
RestaurantsWNYT

Taco Bell prepares to build drive-thru of the future

Taco Bell has released a rendering of what it calls the "Defy Concept Store." However, the two-story, multi-lane drive thru store won't be a concept for long. Taco Bell is set to break ground in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota later this month, with plans to open by next summer. The concept...
Chattanooga, TNWrcbtv.com

Uncovered toppings and dirty ventilation lowers score for Georgia drive-thru

Most inspection scores were high this week, but you may want to hold off on the slushies and corndogs. The Sonic Drive-In in Chatsworth, Georgia earned the lowest score with a 76. Inspectors said they saw an employee eating a corndog while in the food service area. Containers of peanut butter, chocolate topping and fruit toppings were not covered. A container of melted chocolate was pulled from use, but it was put away dirty. Inspectors said water in the front hand washing sink was backing up and almost overflowing. They added that the ventilation above the drink cups was dirty, unprotected and exposing build-up to the cups.
East Palestine, OHSalem News Online

EP Eagles offer sirloin tips drive thru

East Palestine Eagles, 320 E. Taggart St., will hold their monthly drive thru from 4 to 6 p.m. or until sold out Wednesday. The dinner includes sirloin tips over noodles with coleslaw, roll and dessert for $10, or $9 if over 65 years of age. Call 330-853-8483 to guarantee a meal.
Restaurantsrestaurantbusinessonline.com

Why Olo views the drive-thru as a barrier

Fast-food chains love the drive-thru. The lane that allows for fast, low-contact food delivery became a lifeline during the pandemic and a pillar of many chains’ future plans. Online ordering provider Olo, on the other hand, sees the traditional drive-thru as something of an impediment. “The whole premise of Olo’s...
Florida StatePosted by
Only In Florida

Cookie Munchers In Florida Offers Late-Night Cookies, Cookie Dough, & Ice Cream

Warning: This article features depictions of giant cookies, fresh-from-the-oven, and cookie dough that can be delivered to your doorstep with a few clicks of a button. Let the drooling commence. It’s not every day that you come across a place that delivers giant, fresh-baked cookies to your door. But if you live in the Tampa […] The post Cookie Munchers In Florida Offers Late-Night Cookies, Cookie Dough, & Ice Cream appeared first on Only In Your State.
Tifton, GAPosted by
The Albany Herald

UGA to host drive-thru COVID clinic in Tifton

TIFTON — The University of Georgia will hold a free COVID-19 vaccination drive-through clinic at the Tifton Campus Conference Center in Tifton from 8 a.m.-noon Thursday, UGA officials announced. No registration is required. The vaccine event is open to all UGA and U.S. Department of Agriculture faculty, staff, students and...
Orlando, FLNews4Jax.com

Haunted Halloween drive-thru experience returns to Orlando

ORLANDO. Fla. – Wanna go for a drive?. It’s almost time to pack up the car and hit the road for a spooktacular Halloween experience in Orlando!. The haunted attraction called “The Haunted Road” will bring its drive-thru experience to Orlando in September and October. It is an event that adults and families can enjoy from the safety of their own car, organizers said.
Grove City, OHColumbus Dispatch

Mutts & Co. offers drive-thru service at Grove City store

Mutts & Co. has opened its seventh central Ohio location in Grove City. But the store at 4180 McDowell Road offers something that is rare not only for the company's brand, but also for the pet-supply retail industry as a whole. The Grove City Mutts & Co. is in a...
West Chester, PAReporter

Residents of The Hickman to hold lemonade stand drive-thru event

It’s lemonade time! Residents of The Hickman will be pouring you a refreshing glass of lemonade or iced tea in honor of the beautiful summer weather and our summer special. This event will be held on Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Anna T. Jeanes building, outside on the front porch, at 444 N. Walnut St., West Chester.
Brooklyn Park, MN6abc

New Taco Bell drive-thru concept looks to 'defy' expectations

BROOKLYN PARK, Minnesota -- Taco Bell is ready to defy your drive-thru expectations with its latest real estate concept. Taco Bell Defy is set to break ground in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota later this month. The 3,000 square-foot, two-story building is for drive-thru ordering only. Taco Bell Defy features four lanes,...
Food & DrinksPosted by
Wide Open Eats

Every Item on the New Carl's Jr. Keto-Friendly Menu

Gone are the days when you would have to completely avoid fast food while on a diet. Fast-food chains like McDonald's, Burger King and Hardee's are more than aware of everchanging diets and wellness fads. In the past few years, the keto diet has exploded with popularity. So what did popular fast food restaurants do? They added keto-friendly items to their menus and expanded their well-known items to include keto options. Carl's Jr. keto menu items are some of the options leading the trend.

Comments / 1

Community Policy