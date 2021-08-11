Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

WhatsApp will let you transfer your chat history between Android and iOS

By Mary Dehart
wmleader.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhatsApp is finally addressing one of the biggest problems with its chat histories: the inability to carry them over when you switch platforms. The Facebook brand has used Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event to introduce the option of importing your WhatsApp chat history between Android and iOS. It’ll initially reach Android phones, starting with Samsung phones running Android 10 or newer (including the new foldables), but it’ll eventually be available on both operating systems.

wmleader.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ios#Android 10#Ios#Unpacked#Iphone#Galaxy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Whatsapp
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Facebook
Related
Cell PhonesAndroid Headlines

9 Most Dangerous Android Apps You Should Not Install

Plenty of security experts warn that people should avoid third-party app stores due to malware and security issues. Unfortunately, official app stores like the Google Play Store and Apple App Store can be just as dangerous. These major app stores still fall prey to malicious hackers, who find ways around...
Cell Phoneslaptopschamp.com

How to Track Phone Location – Find easy any mobile device

Misplacing your phone is perhaps the most unfortunate thing that can happen to an individual. You can follow lost Android phone by:. Using the find my device highlight from Google. You need a Google account endorsed on your cell phone and location tracking empowered to follow your device when lost.
Cell Phonesmarketresearchtelecast.com

If you have this version of Android you will not be able to access Gmail, YouTube and other Google apps

Right now, the most current version of Google’s operating system for mobiles is Android 11, and in just 1 month Android 12 will arrive. But being the most widespread OS and with the hundreds of millions of smartphones in the world, they are literally millions of users and female users who use older versions of Android. And in fact, the extreme antiquity of some versions may come as a surprise.
Cell Phonesmarketresearchtelecast.com

45 paid Android apps and games that are free on Google Play today, August 17

Tuesday August 17It is still for the weekend, but at least it is not Monday and we have said goodbye to the heat wave that we have endured four very long days and nights … And today you can download up to 45 paid applications for Android in the Google Play Store. The apps include games of different genres -platforms, VR, puzzles, shooters-, photo retouching apps, calculation, widgets, meditation, language learning, etc.
Cell PhonesAndroid Central

Google Pixel 5a review: Better battery, better price, same great phone

The Google Pixel line has suffered from fatal flaws in previous generations, but the one that crops up time and time again is short battery life. The Pixel 4 was essentially killed by its own small battery, and the Pixel 3 was barely any better. Last year's Pixel 5 had a good enough battery to get through a good day, and that was a banner achievement for Google after years of battery woes.
Softwarehowtogeek.com

How to Sync Your Clipboard Between Windows and Android

Windows 10 has the ability to sync its clipboard to other devices. SwiftKey—a popular keyboard app for Android—utilizes this feature to sync your clipboard across your phone and PC. It’s a pretty handy thing to have. How Clipboard Sync Works. What does it mean to “sync” your clipboard between Windows...
pocketgamer.com

The DC: Batman Bat-Tech Edition app is out now on iOS and Android, letting you use Batman’s tech to fight crime in awesome AR

Holy Knightwatch, Batman! DC has just announced the release of the ultimate app for fans of the Dark Knight - the DC: Batman Bat-Tech Edition app. The first-ever Augmented Reality app that puts our beloved Caped Crusader front and center is out now on Android and iOS devices across the globe, bringing the full interactive experience for Bat-fans everywhere.
Cell Phonesdatasciencecentral.com

Android Or Ios – Which Platform Should You Choose For Developing Your App

Mobile application development is among the most consistently growing sectors in software production. There has been an increasing demand for fast and user-friendly apps in recent years. A certain statistic reveals that in the year 2020 alone it is calculated users spend an average of 87% of the total time online on mobile apps. When you are opting for any app development there are two platforms to choose from-Android and iOS. These two platforms are the leading platforms worldwide. Both iOS and Android have incredible development options. Before making the decision as to which platform you would choose to build your app you must thoroughly go through the comparison between the two. This article will give you an overview of both the platform's perks and perils and also point out the differences.
Electronicslifewire.com

iOS 15 Will Let You Find Your AirPods With Find My Network

Code has been discovered in the latest iOS 15 beta that suggests users of AirPods will be able to link their devices with their Apple ID for more precise location-based tracking. More information about how Apple plans to bring Find My support to AirPods has possibly been revealed thanks to...
Technologyxda-developers

Chrome for Android prepares to let you lock incognito tabs behind your lock screen

Last month Google rolled out Chrome 92 on the stable channel for Android and desktop. The new release brought improved site safety controls, support for new Chrome Actions, better phishing detection and site isolation, and more. As always, the latest version was also made available to iOS, which added features like support for full-page screenshots, improvements to Tab Switcher, and small UI tweaks on Discover, Settings, History, and Bookmarks pages. In addition to these improvements, Chrome 92 for iOS also added a nifty feature: the ability to lock incognito tabs behind your lockscreen. Currently, this feature remains exclusive to iOS, but it looks like Google might soon bring it to Android.
Internetmarketresearchtelecast.com

Facebook will let you transfer your files to various platforms

In recent years, social networks have been updated to give their users the ability to recover all the data that they dump on them. It is not an easy task for many, since it is so much the content and the information that they generate that the operation can take a few minutes. But that’s not a problem if you can let the computer do the same, especially now that Facebook adds more functions to transfer files to various platforms.
Cell PhonesAndroid Authority

WhatsApp to finally allow iOS to Android migration but not for everyone

WhatsApp will finally allow chat history and media transfers between iOS and Android. Only Samsung’s foldable phones will take advantage of the feature for now. It will roll out to other Samsung phones in the coming weeks. WhatsApp might finally enable a feature that would make jumping from iOS to...
Cell Phonesxda-developers

Android’s latest accessibility feature lets you control your phone with facial expressions

Android has long had an Accessibility API that’s intended for developers to build apps and experiences aimed at helping persons with disabilities, though it isn’t always used for that purpose. Google intends for apps that use the Accessibility API to fall into a few categories, including screen readers, switch-based input systems, and voice-based input systems. The company’s very own “Android Accessibility Suite” app provides, as its name implies, a suite of accessibility tools so persons with disabilities can access their device. The latest update to the Android Accessibility Suite adds a new way for users to control their devices: “Camera Switches.”
Cell Phonesinputmag.com

Android 12 beta lets you control your phone using ‘face gestures’

The upcoming version of Android, version 12, includes a feature that would allow people with disabilities to control their phones using facial gestures. Camera Switches, as it’s called, lets a user map six different face gestures to one of over a dozen controls. For instance, you can set the phone...

Comments / 0

Community Policy