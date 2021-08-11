Sage Studio: Artists in Tandem
In the three years that SAGE Studio has showcased artists with disabilities—helping its roster develop and sell their works, much as ordinary galleries do—Austin’s art scene has embraced it, co-founder Lucy Gross says. When she declares, “Our community is so welcoming,” her voice exudes gratitude. Nevertheless, she senses a boundary between SAGE Studio’s artists and the broader scene. Thanks to her decade-plus of working in disability services, Gross can see that the divide mirrors one outside the art world.artsandculturetx.com
Comments / 0