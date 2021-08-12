Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Loudoun County, VA

Loudoun County teacher quits at contentious school board meeting over transgender policy, citing Christian values

Posted by 
13News Now
13News Now
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xtQla_0bOW8Qpf00

August 11 Update:

The Loudoun County School Board voted 7-2 for the guidelines on Wednesday, a day after hundreds of people for and against the changes converged for a public hearing.

Original Story:

The Loudoun County Public School Board again heard a couple hundred impassioned arguments from parents about the controversial transgender policy.

Opposing rallies gathered outside of Tuesday's meeting, with some calling for school board members' resignation and a refusal to adopt the policy.

“I’m a Christian mom, and I believe what God said -- how he created us male and female", mother of three, Rene Camp said. "We respect everyone just as we should respect everybody, but I also am here to talk about HB257, because now that boys and girls are allowed to mix bathrooms, my daughter might not be safe in any of those bathrooms.”

Others stood up in favor of the policy, saying it gives students who identify as transgender the chance to be themselves.

“I do care about equity for all schoolchildren, and I believe if we protect transgender students and students of color, we protect all students, so we can make sure we have equity in our schools without taking anything away from anyone else, so we can make sure we have equity in our schools without taking anything away," parent Charlotte McDonnell said.

The Virginia Department of Education's Superintendent of Public Instruction, James Lane, sent a memo on July 30, requiring school systems to implement a policy regarding the treatment of students who identify as transgender by the 2021-2022 school year. That's based on new laws passed by the state.

The proposed policy has fueled a backlash against the school board and vitriol between parents.

The June 22 meeting even resulted in two men being detained after a large group of protesters against the policy refused to leave.

Gym teacher Tanner Cross made national headlines after speaking out against the policy at a May meeting. It resulted in his suspension, after which he filed a lawsuit and was then reinstated.

More than 150 people were scheduled to speak in person and more still spoke virtually about the transgender policy, new in-school mask mandate, vaccines, virtual learning and critical race theory.

One parent who identified publicly as transgender said, "I'm encouraging you all to support policies that are inclusive of transgender students, and to show your support for transgender students and transgender faculty. This isn't pseudoscience, this isn't some sort of ideology. This is people's lives. This is civil rights."

One teacher, however, felt so opposed to that and other policies, that she resigned in front of the board.

"School board, I quit. I quit your policies. I quit your trainings and I quit being a cog in a machine that tells me to push highly politicized agendas on our most vulnerable constituents -- the children," teacher Laura Morris said.

Others threatened lawsuits if the board adopts the transgender policy.

At the center of all their arguments -- the kids -- what parents think is best for them and what the school board thinks is best -- and that's where the clashes keep happening.

One board member, Beth Barts, said she was joining the meeting virtually because she received intel from staff that indicated her personal safety could be in jeopardy if she showed up in person.

The school board is now scheduled to vote on whether or not to adopt the policy around students who identify as transgender Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.

WATCH THE FULL MEETING: Loudoun Co. School Board Meeting

The county's school board meeting will include discussions on transgender student rights, indoor mask mandates and critical race theory.

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs . Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news. Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on Jan. 6, 2021.

Comments / 1

13News Now

13News Now

Norfolk, VA
17K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Norfolk local news

 https://www.13newsnow.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Society
Loudoun County, VA
Education
Local
Virginia Government
County
Loudoun County, VA
Loudoun County, VA
Government
Local
Virginia Education
Loudoun County, VA
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Transgender People#Christian#Lawsuits#School Systems#Lcpsofficial#Intel#Loudoun Co#School Board Meeting#Capitol Breach#The Capitol Riots
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Related
Oconomowoc, WIGreater Milwaukee Today

Three Oconomowoc School Board members resign, cite toxic board behavior

OCONOMOWOC - Three Oconomowoc Area School Board members have announced they will be resigning from the board due to the other board members’ and the interim superintendents unwillingness to collaborate in good faith, a letter from the members states. Vacating their seats are Rick Grothaus, Kim Herro and Dan Raasch....
LawWashington Examiner

Teachers unions go to court to deter critical race theory disclosure

The nation’s teachers unions are running scared over critical race theory pushback at the grassroots level. The unions underestimated parents, educators, and school board members who don’t want children being taught how to be good little racists. In response, the National Education Association employed a new trick: It’s suing a parent for asking too many questions about whether CRT was being taught.
EducationPosted by
Salon

Biden's education secretary vows to pay salaries of school officials if Ron DeSantis blocks pay

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. As COVID-19's highly infectious Delta variant continues to rage in Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis not only opposes having a statewide mask mandate for schools — he has forbidden, through an executive order, local school districts from having them and even threatened to withhold funding from school districts that defy him. But Miguel Cardona, secretary of the U.S. Department of Education under the Biden administration, is saying that federal funds may be available to those officials if their pay is blocked.
EducationWSET

Ohio HS student calls for removal of school board member after Facebook post

WORTHINGTON, Ohio (WSYX) — A Worthington Board of Education member is under fire for a controversial Facebook post he admits to writing during Monday night's school board meeting that referenced white supremacists. Sam Shim spoke with ABC6 by phone. He confirmed, writing on his Facebook page, "White supremacists in the...
Peacham, VTCaledonian Record-News

Board Recommends Adoption Of Transgender Student Policy

The Caledonia Central Supervisory Union (CCSU) board is recommending that its five district boards, which oversee seven area schools, adopt a transgender and gender nonconforming student policy recommended by the Vermont School Boards Association (VSBA). The board’s recommendation passed by a vote of seven to three in a regular meeting...
Christian County, ILtaylorvilledailynews.com

Christian County Board to Meet Tonight

The Christian County Board will hold their monthly meeting tonight at 6:30 in the county board room. Major agenda items include some appointments; approving funding for a bridge; considering bids for the county’s property, auto, liability and workmen’s comp insurance; a property sale for land on County Highway 5; and going into executive session to discuss opioid litigation.
Educationwrul.com

Contentious School Board Meeting Monday

Another contentious but mostly civil Carmi-White County School Board meeting was held (last) Monday night at the Junior/Senior High School Auditorium. . Visitors were each given five minutes to make statements, and for about an hour and a half, twenty of the approximately fifty people in attendance gave their remarks mainly concerning masks being mandated in our schools. Those making comments included mostly parents of students, but a couple of teachers and healthcare professionals as well. All members of the public were wearing masks.
Richmond, VANBC 29 News

Deadline looming for school boards to implement transgender student policies

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Time is running out for Virginia school systems to implement policy changes for transgender students. All schools are required by law to create more inclusive policies that help protect transgender students against discrimination. Those policies are expected to be in place before the start of the 2021-2022 school year. However, so far, a handful of school boards have voted against the measure.
Overton County, TNOverton County News

School Board creates policy for teacher buyouts

Overton County Board of Education held the regular monthly meeting Tuesday, Aug. 10, with School Board member Mike Gilpatrick absent. First reading approval was given for Policy 5.2051 – Retirement Buyout. According to Chairman Jarman Hicks, the policy has the same stipulations that were used in this year’s teacher retirement...
Loudoun County, VAtalesbuzz.com

Loudoun County teacher says she has no regrets after quitting over CRT lessons

A Loudoun County, Virginia, teacher whose emotional resignation in front of the school board went viral earlier this week says she has no regrets over the incident. Loudoun County has drawn national attention as parents and administrators spar over controversial teaching material and a recent transgender policy, which was OK’d by the board on Wednesday evening.
Virginia StateWSLS

Virginia’s smallest county set to defy school mask mandate

HIGHLAND COUNTY, Va. – On Thursday night, hours after Virginia issued a universal mask mandate for all schools, one school board voted to not follow suit. While the public health order issued by state health commissioner Dr. Norm Oliver requires that “all individuals aged two and older to wear maks when indoors at public and private K-12 schools in order to inhibit spread of the virus, as recommended and described by the CDC,” that’s not the plan in Highland County.
Loudoun County, VAloudounnow.com

Judge Denies Request for Injunction Against LCPS Equity Programs

A federal District Court judge denied a request for an injunction in a class action case on Friday filed by five families against Loudoun County Public Schools over the district’s Student Equity Ambassador Program and the Bias Incident Reporting System, both initiatives of the school district to combat the reported racial inequity in schools.
Transylvania County, NCtransylvaniatimes.com

Judge Hears Legal Arguments On School Masking

As of this morning, and the beginning of the new school year, Judge Peter Knight had not entered any order on the “preliminary injunction” suit filed Wednesday afternoon, which seeks to force the Transylvania County Board of Education to reverse its previous action and make masks mandatory this school year.

Comments / 1

Community Policy