Tropical Storm Fred forms in Caribbean, will track toward Florida

Tropical Storm Fred became the first named storm in more than a month Tuesday night. Now, the system is eyeing landfall on Hispaniola and Cuba.

The National Hurricane Center's 11 a.m. update showed Fred has maximum sustained winds of 45 miles per hour with gusts up to 60 and is moving west-northwest at 16 miles per hour.

Tropical storm watches and warnings are in effect for much of the islands in the Caribbean.

Fred is expected to cross the Dominican Republic Wednesday and head for a close call with Cuba Thursday and Friday. Gusty winds and rain are expected for Cuba, Dominican Republic and Haiti.

By Saturday morning, the center of Fred will reach the Florida Keys. However, rain and gusty winds could arrive as early as Friday night. Even if Fred gains some strength due to the Gulf of Mexico waters, it is not forecasted to become a hurricane.

The biggest threat to Florida this weekend will be heavy rain and threat for flooding, some areas could see more than six inches of rain.

The National Weather Service said Fred's forecast is more uncertain than usual (due to the storm's path along multiple coastlines). Because of that specific risks for areas farther along the storm's path remain unclear.

A new tropical wave is also now under observation in the Atlantic Ocean. It's located a few hundred miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands. It has a 30 percent chance of becoming a named storm in the next five days as it moves west.

2021 Hurricane Season

Fred is first named storm in five weeks. Our last named storm was Elsa , which became a hurricane July 2. Elsa made landfall in Florida on July 5 and headed north through Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina before heading north along the East Coast.

Elsa was the earliest fifth-named storm ever, breaking the record set the year before in what became the most active hurricane season ever. However, since Elsa, there has been little to no tropical development.

Still the busiest part of the hurricane season remains ahead of us. Last week, the NOAA said the hurricane season "shows no signs of slowing," and even updated its prediction from 13-20 named storms to 15-21.

The peak period starts late August and goes into October. Peak day is September 10.