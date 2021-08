The Azure Cosmos DB continuous backup with point in time restore helps you recover from accidental deletion of your account or container, in addition to accidental data modification or deletion. Continuous backup mode for the Core (SQL) API and Azure Cosmos DB API for MongoDB allows you to perform a granular restore via the Azure portal, Azure CLI, Azure Resource Manager, and PowerShell to any point in time in the past 30 days. You can use the rich event feed on resources like account and container to handle unknown times of delete of those assets and narrow down the time window in complex scenarios. This feature also offers you the capability to migrate from periodic to continuous mode.