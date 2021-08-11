Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washington, DC

Haydee’s gets new Takeout Window

By Prince Of Petworth
popville.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Haydee’s Restaurant serving you since 1990. Restaurant critics, neighborhood regulars, and first time visitors to Washington, DC always agree that Haydee’s Resturant is the place to be. The great atmosphere, superb food, and outstanding service are all apart of a Haydee’s experience. The restaurant’s casual atmosphere is perfect for dining with friends, co-workers, and family. The menu features a wide array of great selections, always made from the highest quality ingredients. Be sure to ask your server about daily specials and other notable menu selections. The staff at Haydee’s Restaurant are friendly, professional, and will ensure that your dining experience is a pleasant one. Please stop by soon to have THE Haydee’s experience!

www.popville.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Restaurants
Washington, DC
Food & Drinks
State
Washington State
Washington, DC
Lifestyle
City
Washington, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink#Haydee S Restaurant
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food Service
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
Posted by
The Hill

Biden says 'chaos' was unavoidable following Afghanistan withdrawal

President Biden on Wednesday said the withdrawal of U.S. forces from Afghanistan could not have been handled in a way that didn't lead to “chaos ensuing” in his first interview since the Taliban took control of the capital city of Kabul. “No, I don’t think it could have been handled...
Florida StateNBC News

2 more Florida school districts defy DeSantis' order and vote for mask mandates

Two Florida counties issued mask mandates for students Wednesday, defying the ban on such mandates by Gov. Ron DeSantis and risking sanctions. Hillsborough County Public Schools voted in favor of a temporary 30-day mandate during an emergency meeting, which was called because 5,599 students and 316 staff members have either tested positive for Covid-19 or been exposed to the coronavirus in the district.
Posted by
CNN

US cannot ensure safe passage to Kabul airport, embassy says

(CNN) — As reports of harassment and beatings at Taliban checkpoints continued to surface Wednesday, the US Embassy in Kabul warned it could not ensure safe passage for Americans to the airport to escape Afghanistan, despite the Pentagon underscoring alleged Taliban assurances that it will ensure safe transit. Wednesday's alert...
NBC News

Judge throws out Trump-era approvals for Alaska oil project

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — A federal judge on Wednesday threw out Trump administration approvals for a large planned oil project on Alaska’s North Slope, saying the federal review was flawed and didn’t include mitigation measures for polar bears. U.S. District Court Judge Sharon Gleason in Anchorage vacated permits for ConocoPhillips’ Willow...
Posted by
Reuters

New Zealand identifies Delta outbreak origin as cases jump

WELLINGTON, Aug 19 (Reuters) - New Zealand's COVID-19 outbreak jumped to 21 cases on Thursday, but the authorities said the virus may not have been in the community for long as they linked its origin to a recent returnee from Sydney. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Health Chief Ashley Bloomfield...

Comments / 0

Community Policy