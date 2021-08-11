Haydee’s gets new Takeout Window

“Haydee’s Restaurant serving you since 1990. Restaurant critics, neighborhood regulars, and first time visitors to Washington, DC always agree that Haydee’s Resturant is the place to be. The great atmosphere, superb food, and outstanding service are all apart of a Haydee’s experience. The restaurant’s casual atmosphere is perfect for dining with friends, co-workers, and family. The menu features a wide array of great selections, always made from the highest quality ingredients. Be sure to ask your server about daily specials and other notable menu selections. The staff at Haydee’s Restaurant are friendly, professional, and will ensure that your dining experience is a pleasant one. Please stop by soon to have THE Haydee’s experience!