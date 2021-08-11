Samsung announces the Galaxy Z Fold3 5G at the lower price of $1,799
Samsung today announced the much-awaited Galaxy Z Fold3 foldable smartphone. The Z Fold3 comes with an undisrupted 7.6-inch Infinity Flex Display, and the first ever S Pen support on a foldable device. The Z Fold3 is also more durable than its predecessor. It comes with IPX8 water resistance, the toughest Corning Gorilla Glass Victus to protect against scratches and accidental drop, a new protective film made of stretchable PET and optimized display panel layers resulting in a Main Screen that’s 80% more durable than previous devices.mspoweruser.com
