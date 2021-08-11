Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Orange County, VA

Love outreach and recognition: Rotary honors food pantry volunteer Tolbert

By Jeff Poole
Daily Progress
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s a little after noon Wednesday and the Love Outreach Food Pantry is closed. Not that you’d know it. More than a dozen volunteers—fresh off of feeding dozens of local families—cheerily bustle about, shuttling boxes empty and filled from here to there. They move with efficiency and enjoyment, purpose and pleasure. Among them is the chief volunteer—one critical to the success of the entire operation…

dailyprogress.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Society
City
Washington, VA
City
Charity, VA
City
Community, VA
State
Washington State
County
Orange County, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Food Supply#The Orange Rotary Club#Love Outreach#Orange Rotary#Rotarian#The Rotary Foundation#Safeway
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Food Bank
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Another Texas school district adds masks to dress code

Another school district in Texas amended its dress code to include masks shortly before students returned to school this week, despite Gov. Greg Abbott’s (R) executive order banning mask mandates in schools. The Texas City Independent School District (TCISD) made changes to the dress code the day before students were...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden administration to require vaccination of all nursing home staff

President Biden on Wednesday said his administration will require nursing home staff across the country to be vaccinated against COVID-19, and will withhold Medicare and Medicaid funding from those facilities that don't comply. The new regulations would apply to over 15,000 nursing home facilities, which employ approximately 1.3 million workers...
TechnologyPosted by
CNN

T-Mobile says data breach affects more than 40 million people

(CNN) — Tens of millions of current, former or prospective T-Mobile (TMUS) customers' personal information has been leaked to hackers, the wireless carrier said Tuesday, disclosing further details on a data breach it has been investigating since the weekend. The breach affects as many as 7.8 million postpaid subscribers, 850,000...

Comments / 0

Community Policy