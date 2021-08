It is no secret that Breath of the Wild has the largest version of Hyrule to explore out of any game in the Zelda series. As listed on Zelda Dungeon’s interactive map, the ruined kingdom has hundreds of unique locations and encounters to uncover. Hyrule’s nine regions each have their own climates and atmosphere. In particular, I think its world creates a nuance and mystique. Though its land is impressive, Breath of the Wild was not the first time I felt this way in a game. Years earlier, a similar open-world experience managed to impress me with its sheer size. That game was Minecraft. The block-based sandbox is renowned for having gigantic procedurally generated worlds. Both of these games reward exploration with the resources you need to thrive in the vast, sometimes empty landscapes.