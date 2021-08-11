Boxer & Rapper Lawrence Okolie’s Guide to Winning at Life

Many of us were completely different people before lockdown last year; if you weren’t committed to new resolutions and radical self-growth before 2020, quarantine certainly got you there. Now, as we stumble out of lockdown with new hobbies, facets, and modes of operating, we’re all looking for ways to keep that same energy. And when it comes to turning your life around, there’s no one better to talk to than Lawrence Okolie — he’s literally written the book on it.