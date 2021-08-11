Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Combat Sports

Boxer & Rapper Lawrence Okolie’s Guide to Winning at Life

By Sarah Osei
Highsnobiety
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany of us were completely different people before lockdown last year; if you weren’t committed to new resolutions and radical self-growth before 2020, quarantine certainly got you there. Now, as we stumble out of lockdown with new hobbies, facets, and modes of operating, we’re all looking for ways to keep that same energy. And when it comes to turning your life around, there’s no one better to talk to than Lawrence Okolie — he’s literally written the book on it.

www.highsnobiety.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lawrence Okolie
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bullying#Fat People#Boxing#Combat#Boxer Rapper#Wbo#Covid#Mcdonald#Olympian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Combat SportsBoxing Scene

Hearn Talks Canelo vs. Bivol, Whyte Fight Date Moving, Okolie

If Saul “Canelo” Alvarez boxes on September 18, it will be against Dmitry Bivol, a decision that will also have a knock-on impact for Dillian Whyte’s next fight, which will be pushed back from August 28. After the collapse of talks for Alvarez to face Caleb Plant on his chosen...
Combat Sportswcn247.com

US boxers Davis, Torrez can get revenge, win gold medals

TOKYO (AP) — The U.S. boxing team is down to its final two chances to end the men’s 17-year gold medal drought. Two of its fighters are in gold medal bouts on the final day of the Tokyo Olympics and they're both going for revenge. Lightweight Keyshawn Davis will take on Andy Cruz of Cuba after losing their first three career meetings. Super heavyweight Richard Torrez Jr. will face Bakhodir Jalolov of Uzbekistan. Jalolov knocked Torrez unconscious when they met in Russia at the world championships nearly two years ago. Both Americans love the idea of avenging their setbacks in the biggest bouts of their lives.
Politicsthethreetomatoes.com

LA Life Insiders Guide

The Three Tomatoes LA Life editor, Debbie Zipp is your friendly guide to the best of everything in LA with a tomato style perspective. Every week you’ll find exciting events, what’s new at the museums, entertainment, theater, restaurants, charity events, and so much more.
Combat Sportsfightnews.com

Matchroom inks WBA champ Leigh Wood

WBA featherweight world champion Leigh Wood has signed a multi-fight promotional deal with Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing. Wood (25-2, 15 KOs) stopped Xu Can in the 12th and final round to claim the WBA world title in a big upset at the top of the bill on the first week of Matchroom Fight Camp in Brentwood, Essex last month.
Combat SportsWrestling-edge.com

Jake Paul Leaks DM’s With Famous Boxer’s Girlfriend

The YouTuber-turned-pro-boxer Jake Paul recently took his rivalry with Tommy Fury to a new level as he took a shot at the0 Mancunian fighter. The two fighters could be set for a future bout in the ring but ahead of that they are having exchanges on social media. Jake Paul...
Combat SportsWrestling-edge.com

Manny Pacquiao Son ‘Warns’ Oscar de la Hoya In Video

Manny Pacquiao’s son recently warned boxing icon Oscar De La Hoya to ‘stay away’ from Canelo Alvarez in a recent interview with FightHype.com stating: “I think he should stay away from Canelo man. Canelo is number one right now in my opinion.”. The Boxing star Manny Pacquiao is currently training...
Los Angeles, CAHipHopDX.com

Ex-Suge Knight Capo Mob James Confidently Names Biggie’s Killer

The 1997 murder of The Notorious B.I.G. remains unsolved. While there have been multiple theories on who killed the Brooklyn Hip Hop legend, Mob James is certain he knows who fired the fatal shot. During an interview with VladTV, Suge Knight’s ex-capo is asked about that fateful night in Los...
Celebritieshiphollywood.com

Bruised: Halle Berry Slapped With Lawsuit By Former UFC Fighter

Halle Berry is getting dragged into the legal ring by a former UFC fighter. According to TMZ, Cat Zingano is suing the Oscar winning actress, claiming she offered her a role in her upcoming film Bruised but was ultimately snubbed. Per the lawsuit, Cat claims she met with Berry back...
CelebritiesMaxim

Happy Birthday to America's Sweetheart, Jennifer Lawrence

It's time to celebrate the one-and-only Jennifer Lawrence, who is officially "in" her 30s. It seems like yesterday when she was just an unknown from Louisville, Kentucky, plucked from indie movies to star in two of the biggest action franchises of our times: The Hunger Games and X-Men. Beyond all...
Celebritiesblavity.com

88-Year-Old ‘Star Trek’ Actress Nichelle Nichols, Who Has Dementia, Stuck In Conservatorship Battle

Nichelle Nichols, the actress who played Nyota Uhura in Star Trek, is stuck in the middle of a years-long conservatorship battle. The 88-year-old actress suffers from dementia and her son, Kyle Johnson, was led to believe her former manager, Gilbert Bell, would take advantage of her while ill, so in 2018 he filed for a conservatorship and won, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Comments / 0

Community Policy