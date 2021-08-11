New York Cops Bust '24-Hour Open-Air Drug Bazaar' Operating In Times Square

SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — A Southern California woman who gained notoriety when she expressed affection for the Proud Boys, a documented extremist group, is now charged with participating in the January 6 U.S. Capitol riot. 28-year-old Stephanie Baez, of Orange County, was captured on camera saying that she got tear-gassed after getting inside the Capitol building. It took several federal investigators months to track Baez down, and it was an anonymous tip and her own Instagram posts that eventually led them to her. Baez pleaded not guilty to federal criminal charges, including violent entry, disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds and remaining there without lawful authority. She was released from jail on $10,000 bail. In the seven months since a mob of rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol, more than 570 people had been arrested in connection with the riot, the Department of Justice said. As of Aug. 11, at least 36 defendants have pleaded guilty and at least 28 have pleaded guilty to misdemeanors only, while eight have pleaded guilty to felonies. Charges include assaults on officers, destruction of government property and conspiracy, according to CBS News.