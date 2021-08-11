Cancel
Lottery

Mega Millions Winner: Did Anyone Win Tuesday's $208 Million Jackpot?

By Jason Hall
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Tuesday's Mega Millions jackpot was worth an estimated $208 million, with a $150.2 million cash option.

Michigan StatePosted by
WBCT B-93

Check Your Tickets: Winning $1 Million Powerball Ticket Sold In Michigan

A news release from the Michigan Lottery website said the player matched all five white balls drawn. The winning numbers were 05-21-32-36-58. The winning ticket was purchased at the Quality Dairy in Lansing. The player with the winning ticket can collect their money by contacting the Michigan Lottery Public Relations Division to schedule an appointment. They have one year from the drawing date to collect their winnings.
LotteryPosted by
Mix 94.1

Woman Finds $39 Million Lottery Ticket in Bottom of Purse

Americans love to dream about a big lottery payoff. But we're not the only ones. A woman in Germany recently realized how the stars aligned for her in a big way, and she is really thankful. According to Lotto Bayern, via USA Today, the 45-year-old woman was the sole winner...
Lotterymynewsla.com

Mega Millions Lottery Ticket Worth $1,091,799 Sold in Pacoima

A ticket with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the multi-state Mega Millions lottery was sold at a market in Pacoima and is worth $1,091,799, the California Lottery announced. California law requires major payoffs of lottery games to be paid on a pari-mutuel basis.
North Fond Du Lac, WInbc15.com

Unclaimed $100,000 Lottery Lotto ticket expires Friday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An unclaimed All or Nothing Wisconsin Lottery Lotto ticket worth $100,000 is set to expire Friday. The ticket was purchased at Station Prospect LLC, 330 Prospect Ave., North Fond Du Lac, Wisconsin Lottery said. The winning matching numbers for the January 31, 2021 Midday drawing are 2-9-10-12-13-15-17-18-19-20-21.
LotteryPosted by
UPI News

Man wins $375,000 from lottery ticket bought because he was bored

July 27 (UPI) -- A South Carolina man said he only bought the scratch-off lottery ticket that earned him a $375,000 jackpot because he was bored. The Grand Strand man, whose identity was not released, told South Carolina Education Lottery officials he bought a $10 Mighty Jumbo Bucks ticket from the OMKS LLC store in Myrtle Beach because he was bored and looking for something to do.
Summerfield, NCgreensboro.com

Summerfield man wins Lucky for Life lottery prize

A Summerfield man tried his luck with a lottery ticket and beat the odds recently. Kellen Wade purchased a quick pick Lucky for Life ticket and won a prize of $25,000 a year for the rest of his life, according to the NC Education Lottery. Wade bought the $2 ticket...
Virginia StatePosted by
UPI News

Virginia man wins a second $100,000 lottery jackpot with same numbers

July 26 (UPI) -- A Virginia man who collected a $100,000 jackpot from a Virginia Lottery drawing won the same amount again 16 months later using the same set of numbers. Bobby Johnson, of Chesapeake, told Virginia Lottery officials he was stunned to discover he had matched all five numbers in the June 22 Cash 5 with EZ Match drawing, just 16 months after he won the same amount from the same game.
LotteryPosted by
Shore News Network

What were last night’s Powerball numbers? Did anyone win?

The winning numbers for the Wednesday, July 28, drawing were: 25, 30, 53, 59, and 60. The Red Power Ball number was 05. The Multiplier number was 03. 28,909 New Jersey players took home an estimated $163,733 in prizes ranging from $4 to $300. The Powerball jackpot rolls to $199,000,000 for the next drawing to be held Saturday, July 31, at 10:59 pm.
Lotterynewsbrig.com

Lottery winner carried $39M winning ticket in purse for weeks

A German woman unknowingly walked around for weeks with a lottery ticket worth nearly $40 million in her purse. The 45-year-old was oblivious she was totting the golden ticket since June 9, before cashing it in with Lotto Bayern, officials said Wednesday. The unnamed winner correctly guessed seven fields on...
Lotteryapppicker.com

Lotto Results - Mega Millions, Powerball and State Lottery Games in the US

Lotto Results - Mega Millions, Powerball, California, Texas, New York, Florida, Illinois, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Georgia, Michigan, New Jersey, Virginia, Massachusetts, Arizona, Indiana, Tennessee, Missouri, Maryland, Minnesota, Colorado and US Lottery Games launches in an instant due to its lightweight nature, weighing in at just 3.4 MB. The first order of...
LotteryNews 12

3 tickets win top tier prizes in Mega Millions lottery including $1M

Three Mega Millions lottery tickets won top prizes in New Jersey last week. One New Jersey ticket, drawn on July 24, won the second-tier prize worth $1M. The ticket was sold at Vicky’s Discount Liquors in Camden County. Two third-tier prizewinning lottery tickets were sold in Middlesex and Ocean County...
LotteryPosted by
UPI News

Man collects $3M lottery jackpot two weeks after $40,000 win

Aug. 11 (UPI) -- A South Carolina man who collected a $40,000 lottery prize discovered his lucky streak wasn't over when he scored a $3 million jackpot just two weeks later. The Grand Strand man told South Carolina Education Lottery officials that he was left feeling lucky after his $40,000 Mega Millions prize, so he bought an extra ticket for the July 27 drawing when he visited the Murphy USA gas station to fill up his car.

