5 things to know: Deadline approaching for Calling All Dreamers business contest

By Sonya Sorich
bizjournals
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to Wednesday, loyal readers. Here's what you need to know today. You have until 5 p.m. Monday to enter the Calling All Dreamers competition, which helps its winner open a retail business in Downtown Sacramento. Produced by the Downtown Sacramento Partnership, the contest returns this year after not being held in 2020. The winner will receive a prize package valued at $100,000, including a cash prize of $20,000. Application information is available online.

