The number of beavers in Scotland has more than doubled in the last three years, according to a new study.NatureScot, the country’s public body for natural heritage, found about 1,000 of the animals now reside in territories which have also more than doubled to 251.The range of where these territories are has grown too, from Glen Isla to Dundee and Stirling, Forfar to Crianlarich – and likely to expand into Loch Lomond in the future.Wildlife is declining in Scotland so this extensive survey, which reveals an increasing beaver population, is great newsRobbie Kernahan, NatureScotRobbie Kernahan, NatureScot director of sustainable growth,...