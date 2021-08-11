Rally Star Tanner Foust to Race for McLaren Extreme E Program
The McLaren Extreme E race team is adding some definite star power to its Extreme E effort for 2022. Tanner Foust, one of the most popular and successful names in world rallycross, will drive for the McLaren Extreme E team. Foust, 48, has a resume' that includes four U.S. rallycross championships (2019, 2012, 2011, 2010), four X Games gold medals (2013, 2010, 2007) and two Formula Drift championships (2008, 2007).www.autoweek.com
