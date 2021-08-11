Rally Star Tanner Foust to Race for McLaren Extreme E Program

Tanner Foust’s history with Andretti Autosport is one of the main reasons McLaren ended up signing the American to race for its Extreme E team. The 48-year-old will be one of the two drivers for McLaren when it enters Extreme E in 2022, as Zak Brown’s team prepares for a new category of racing alongside its Formula 1 and IndyCar projects. Brown says he was a fan of Foust’s from the outside but the fact the American has raced for Andretti in rallycross opened up an avenue for him to discuss a drive.