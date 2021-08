Since our last communication, we have seen increases in positive case counts in the region and across the country. Emerson remains committed to an in-person campus experience and as the Delta variant continues to evolve around the country and the world, we continue to work closely with our colleagues at Tufts Medical Center and with local and state public health officials to ensure a successful opening and fall term. We write today to remind you of some policies as we return to campus throughout this month and to inform you about some new items for this term.