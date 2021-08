A summer of change for the Mount Marty Athletic Department continues this week, as the Lancers name a new women’s soccer coach and begin the search for a new softball coach. Interim Athletic Director Andy Bernatow stepped into the role after former interim AD and men’s basketball coach Todd Lorensen stepped down. Since then, Bernatow has had to find a new men’s basketball coach, women’s soccer coach and now a softball coach, while also having his football coach retire and promote the assistant head coach in the process.