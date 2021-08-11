Cancel
Practice observations: Injury watch picks up on Huskers' first-team offense midway through camp

By PARKER GABRIEL Lincoln Journal Star
lincolnnewsnow.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNebraska opened about 35 minutes of its 11th preseason camp practice to reporters on Wednesday morning. The most striking observation out of practice this week is more about who was not in attendance rather than who was. Namely, standout junior tight ends Austin Allen and Travis Vokolek were both absent...

