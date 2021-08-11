Florida Man Tries To Hide Under His Bed From K-9 After Stealing Cars

A Florida man is behind bars after being sought by deputies for the Grand Theft of a Motor Vehichle, and being busted by one keen K-9.

On August 9, around 5 p.m., Hernando County Sheriff’s Deputies requested the assistance of the K-9 unit after confirming the location of a wanted subject, identified as 59-year-old Michael Lewis.

Corporal Steve Miller and K-9 Justice arrived on the scene a short time later.

According to deputies, Cpl. Miller began giving K-9 announcements at every door of the residence before sending K-9 Justice into the room to search for Lewis.

After clearing a handful of rooms, Cpl. Miller gave additional K-9 announcements before entering a bedroom. After no response to the announcements, K-9 Justice entered the bedroom and began circling around the bed very excitedly.

As Cpl. Miller lifted the mattress, Justice stuck his head under it and a man started to yell. Cpl. Miller lifted the mattress higher and saw that Justice had Lewis by the right arm.

Lewis was then taken into custody with no further incident and transported by medical personnel for treatment of his dog bites.

Lewis was bitten first in the face, then his right arm.

He was treated at a local hospital for his injuries and transported to the Hernando County Detention Center where he is being held on a $3,500 bond.

Lewis was charged with the following:-Grand Theft of Motor Vehicle-Resisting without Violence.

