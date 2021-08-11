Baltimore County ‘lunch lady’ competes on Bravo’s ‘Top Chef Amateurs’

Before "Top Chef" all-star Tre Wilcox became a celebrated chef, he worked at Boston Chicken or what is now known as Boston Market, according to Local Profile. During his time at the chicken restaurant chain, Wilcox developed his poultry skills, telling Local Profile that he got his start at the age of 16 as a chicken spitter and then worked his way up to shift manager. A chicken spitter, as Wilcox explains, is the person who skewers the rotisserie chicken on a metal rod called the spit. But it wasn't until his stint at the Texas-based Eatzi's, an upscale market and bakery, that Wilcox realized he wanted to be a chef.