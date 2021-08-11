Baltimore County ‘lunch lady’ competes on Bravo’s ‘Top Chef Amateurs’
Bettina Applewhite admits she was aiming high when, in middle school, she attempted to cook her first meal. While other kids her age were reading comics or chapter books, Applewhite preferred thumbing through pages of the telephone book where she could pore over menus from restaurants. It wasn’t long before her mother came home with a fresh bird for Applewhite to prepare as the popular Chinese dish Peking duck.www.northwestgeorgianews.com
