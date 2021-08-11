Whitfield County commissioners approve zoning changes

The Whitfield County Board of Commissioners on Monday approved changes to the county's unified zoning they say will make the county more attractive for some skilled blue-collar workers to live in.

Dalton and Whitfield County have a unified zoning ordinance, and the City Council is expected to vote on these changes when it meets Monday but they are already in effect in the county. If the city votes against them, the two would no longer have unified zoning. The changes would be expected to have little, if any, impact on Dalton.

The county commissioners voted 3-0 to approve the changes. Commissioner Robby Staten was absent, and board Chairman Jevin Jensen typically votes only if there is a tie.

One of the changes allows residents of properties zoned rural residential to keep up to four animals that weigh no more than 10 pounds, such as rabbits and chickens (but no roosters), as long as their home sits on a lot of at least two acres. That proposed change specifically excludes the city of Dalton.

Another change allows workers to store tools and work vehicles, but no heavy equipment, in their garages at home in places zoned rural residential or general agriculture. Work vehicles include large-sized pickup trucks but not larger vehicles such as box trucks. Dalton has few places with rural residential zoning.