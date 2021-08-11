Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Watch live: Gov. DeSantis education press conference

By Orlando Sentinel Staff, Orlando Sentinel
northwestgeorgianews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFlorida Gov. Ron DeSantis gives an education press conference on Wednesday from St. Petersburg. The press conference was scheduled to start at 10:30 a.m. from Lakewood Elementary School along with with Florida Department of Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran.

www.northwestgeorgianews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Richard Corcoran
IN THIS ARTICLE
#An Education#Gov
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Related
Public HealthSouth Florida Times

Gov. DeSantis: Dereliction of duty

The COVID-19 pandemic rages on despite the antipathy and distrust many in Florida manifest daily. With Gov. Ron DeSantis issuing emergency mandates every other day curbing the way counties and municipalities deal with the crisis, Florida has gone from being known as the “Sunshine State” to the “Epicenter of COVID-19.” While DeSantis tours the country in what some are describing as “preliminary campaigning” for the 2024 presidential race, Florida is at war with COVID19 and its new sinister cousin, the Delta variant. The variant has become the new dominant factor in the coronavirus arsenal, responsible for inflicting a more potent and lethal disease upon its unsuspecting hosts. In many instances the disease is a lethal weapon in the bodies of the unvaccinated host.
Public Healthvillages-news.com

Standing up for Gov. DeSantis

In response to Tom Jury’s Letter to the Editor whereby he draws a causal relationship to a purported purchase of 300 ventilators by Florida right after Gov. DeSantis stated he didn’t want advice from President Biden about how to handle the pandemic I have the following observations: President Biden’s approval rating on handling the pandemic is in the 30’s nationwide because they believe he’s not handling it competently , so why would Gov. DeSantis follow any of his advice? President Biden’s open border policy allowing COVID positive “migrants” to be bussed into Florida and Texas has contributed to pandemic numbers in these states. So here we have President Biden criticizing Gov. DeSantis for a problem he’s directly causing. I wonder if Mr. Jury has considered these facts in his attempt to demean Gov. DeSantis in advance of an election?
Miami, FLPosted by
CBS Miami

US Secretary Of Education Miguel Cardona Responds To Threats From Gov. DeSantis, Education Commissioner Corcoran

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The US Secretary of Education Miguel A. Cardona sent a letter to Gov. Ron DeSantis and Florida Commissioner of Education Richard Corcoran saying it stands with the educators who are working to safely re-open schools and keep in-person learning safe. The letter went on to say it will work directly with districts to ensure they and educators work to keep students and staff safe in schools. The secretary of education said it will closely review and monitor whether the state is meeting all of its fiscal requirements because it will, “Do everything in our power to provide a safe environment for our students and staff to thrive.” Cardona also criticized the state saying despite billions in federal money being sent to help Florida, schools and teachers deal with COVID and the state has not spent any of the money for its intended purpose. Click here to read the letter in its entirety.
Public HealthPosted by
Florida Phoenix

Nikki Fried calls on DeSantis to declare state of emergency, accept fed help

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Citing new state and federal COVID-19 statistics, Florida Agriculture and Consumer Affairs Commissioner Nikki Fried called on Gov. Ron DeSantis Monday to declare a state of emergency and draw down federal disaster assistance. In her daily announcements of updated COVID data, Fried said Monday that conditions in Florida are becoming dire, yet DeSantis has shown […] The post Nikki Fried calls on DeSantis to declare state of emergency, accept fed help appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Florida Stateiowacapitaldispatch.com

Biden administration pressures Florida Gov. DeSantis over school mask policies

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration has written Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis saying that if his administration withholds state funding from school districts that enact mask mandates, those schools can use federal coronavirus relief dollars to make up for the penalties. In a letter to DeSantis and Florida Education Commissioner Richard...
EducationPosted by
UPI News

Florida Board of Education: Districts broke law with mask mandates

Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Florida's State Board of Education voted unanimously Tuesday that two school districts violated state law by requiring students without medical exemptions to wear masks due to COVID-19. In an emergency meeting Tuesday night, the board authorized the state's education commissioner to "take all legal steps" against districts in Alachua and Broward counties for defying an executive order by Gov. Ron DeSantis barring mask mandates.
Panama City, FLmypanhandle.com

Watch: Gov. Ron DeSantis defends coronavirus response

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — In a fiery news conference in Panama City, Wednesday Gov. Ron DeSantis defended his administration’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic and attacked President Joe Biden over the COVID-19 and the southern border. DeSantis was in town to announce $58 million for revitalization projects in downtown...

Comments / 0

Community Policy