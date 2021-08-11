Richardson Bike Mart rebrands as Bike Mart, offering free safety checks for children through Aug. 16

Denton County Transportation Authority has announced some scheduling changes for its Connect Bus services and A-train commuter rail line in Denton and Lewisville. The changes are meant to improve efficiencies and on-time performance, according to an Aug. 18 news release. They will also help the transit agency as it ramps up service with the return of students to the University of North Texas campus in Denton. DCTA stated that the some of the changes are also due in part to a shortage of bus operators.