Dallas, TX

Richardson Bike Mart rebrands as Bike Mart, offering free safety checks for children through Aug. 16

By William C. Wadsack
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth
 7 days ago
Family-owned business Richardson Bike Mart rebranded as simply Bike Mart earlier this summer. The 59-year-old business has locations in Richardson, Frisco, McKinney and Dallas as well as a new location planned in Dallas’s Preston Hollow neighborhood. The company’s locations serve biking enthusiasts of all levels and offer new and used bicycles, maintenance services and apparel.

Frisco, TXPosted by
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

SushiBox serving dozens of roll varieties in west Frisco

SushiBox opened in July at 8425 FM 423, Ste. 160, Frisco. The restaurant offers dozens of sushi roll varieties, including those that are baked, crunchy and made with no rice. Additional menu options include tempura udon with noodles and shrimp, and a bento box packed with sushi, shrimp tempura and salad. SushiBox also has locations in McKinney and Dallas. 214-407-8058. http://sushiboxtx.com.
Plano, TXPosted by
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Luxe Boutique Plano to open at the Shops at Legacy in Plano

Luxe Boutique Plano hopes to open by the end of August at 7140 Bishop Road, Ste. 1122, Plano. The business, which is co-owned by Patti Gonzales and Fidi Guillen, will offer women’s clothing, accessories and gift items. Luxe is already selling items via its Instagram and Facebook pages as well as serving customers via curbside and private appointments. Items can also be shipped. Facebook: Luxe Boutique Plano. Instagram: @LuxeBoutique.Plano.
Plano, TXPosted by
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Boxochops Modern African Kitchen now open in Plano

Boxochops Modern African Kitchen opened its new restaurant Aug. 14 at 8500 Ohio Drive, Ste. 200, Plano. The restaurant offers a variety of authentic Nigerian small chops, which come in various forms and include puff puff, a traditional sweet or savory fried dough; snack-size pastries; and savory meats seasoned with peppers and fiery spices, per its website. Boxochops took over the space previously occupied by Treatz Bakery. 469-294-0003 www.boxochops.com.
Grapevine, TXPosted by
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Grapevine Mills' Cracker Barrel to add wine, beer to its menu

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, located at 2700 Grapevine Mills Parkway, will now begin to sell wine and beer in addition to its food and merchandise after obtaining a conditional-use permit from the city. Known for its American comfort food and retail, the franchise has begun expanding its services to include alcohol sales. Around 50 locations across the state have begun to include alcoholic beverages as a supplement to their menu. 972-874-2325. www.crackerbarrel.com/Locations/States/tx/grapevine/609.
Plano, TXPosted by
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Popeyes to open new location later this year on Coit Road in Plano

Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen plans to open in the third quarter of 2021 at 6100 Coit Road, Plano. Construction of the new 2,700-square-foot eatery, which will feature a drive-thru, began late last year, according to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation website. Popeyes specializes in fried chicken with Cajun and Creole flavor profiles, according to the company website. Its menu includes the chain’s classic chicken sandwich, spicy fried chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and more. A phone number is not yet available. www.popeyes.com.
Richardson, TXPosted by
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Royale Ballet Dance Academy to relocate to western edge of Richardson

Royale Ballet Dance Academy plans to reopen Aug. 23 in its new studio at the corner of Coit Road and Campbell Road, just outside Richardson city limits. The business is a registered school of the Royal Academy of Dance, which has its global headquarters in London. Royale Ballet Dance Academy, which is moving from its current location on Hillcrest Road in Dallas, plans to continue its tradition of putting on an annual performance of “The Nutcracker” at the Eisemann Center in Richardson. The dance school plans to hold an open house Aug. 29 at its new location of 7517 Campbell Road, Ste. 400, Dallas. 972-818-4949. www.royaleballet.com.
Grapevine, TXPosted by
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Vitamin retailer The B-12 Store is now open inside Grapevine Mills Mall

The B-12 Store, known for its injectable vitamins and wellness shots, held a soft opening on Aug. 2 for its new location inside Grapevine Mills Mall at 3000 Grapevine Parkway, Ste. 325, Grapevine. The store currently operates on limited hours, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Products include shots for vitamins B12, C, D3, zinc, magnesium and more. It also offers weight-loss shots and immunity-boosting shots. The B-12 Store also has a location in Frisco. 469-946-8494. www.theb12store.com.
Denton County, TXPosted by
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Denton County Transportation Authority revising bus schedules, proposing increased A-train service

Denton County Transportation Authority has announced some scheduling changes for its Connect Bus services and A-train commuter rail line in Denton and Lewisville. The changes are meant to improve efficiencies and on-time performance, according to an Aug. 18 news release. They will also help the transit agency as it ramps up service with the return of students to the University of North Texas campus in Denton. DCTA stated that the some of the changes are also due in part to a shortage of bus operators.
Richardson, TXPosted by
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Sweet Daze Dessert Bar in Richardson announces upcoming closure

Sweet Daze Dessert Bar will close Sept. 17, according to an announcement made on its Instagram page. Owner Holly Nguyen said she plans to shift her focus to her other business, OMG Tacos, which is located in the Richardson Restaurant Park. Nguyen said she also has other retail projects in Celina, Texas, that will break ground soon. The dessert bar, located at 581 W. Campbell Road, Richardson, offers soft-serve ice cream; doughnuts; cereal pops; cake pops; cake slices; and beverages, such as lemonade and cold brew. The business also offers catering. 972-707-7295. www.sweetdaze.com.
Frisco, TXPosted by
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

MindPath Care psychiatry practice set to open in Frisco this fall

MindPath Care Centers, a Community Psychiatry practice, has expanded to Texas. MindPath provides outpatient behavioral health services primarily in North and South Carolina. On Aug. 9, telehealth became available to all Texas residents. An in-person patient center is set to open in Frisco’s Hall Park in November. Clinicians offer a range of treatments including medication management, group therapy, addiction recovery centers and relationship counseling.
Southlake, TXPosted by
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Toasted Yolk Cafe coming to Southlake this fall

Houston-based Toasted Yolk Cafe will open a location late this fall at 2800 E. Southlake Blvd., in Southlake's Gateway Plaza Shopping Center, according to a press release. The chain of restaurants has grown to more than 20 locations since 2010 and features the tag line, "It's never too early to get Toasted!" The franchise offers a full bar and pairs breakfast and lunch dishes alongside juices, coffees and cocktails.
Lewisville, TXPosted by
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Mama's Daughters' Diner owner in Lewisville carries on mother's legacy of Southern cooking

Born and raised in the restaurant business, Laurie Bowers said she has faced her share of struggles but wouldn’t have it any other way. She owns the Lewisville location of Mama’s Daughters’ Diner, a vintage-style cafe that offers a variety of Southern-cooked meals, including chicken fried steak, roast beef with gravy, fried catfish and meatloaf. Some of its most popular items include cornbread, biscuits and baked pies.
Plano, TXPosted by
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

New restaurant Italian Village now open in The Shops at Legacy in Plano

Italian Village opened in early August in The Shops at Legacy development in Plano. The restaurant's menu includes pasta and risotto dishes, pizza, desserts and more created in small batches every day, according to its website. It also features a full bar with a separate cocktail menu and wine list. Italian Village's address is 5840 Legacy Circle, Ste. D100, Plano. 469-298-3311. www.italianvillageplano.com.

