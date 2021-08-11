Hall County Sheriff’s Office closes 3 precincts to the public following COVID-19 concerns

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office closed its three precincts to the public Wednesday, Aug. 11, due to a concern over an increasing number of COVID-19 cases. The positivity rate in Hall County was 16% as of Aug. 10, according to the Department of Public Health.

The headquarters’ main lobby on Browns Bridge Road will stay open, but the precincts in Clermont, Lula and Flowery Branch will be closed to the public starting Wednesday.