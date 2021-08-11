Cancel
Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Series holistic smartwatches use Wear OS powered by Samsung

By Genevieve Healey
 7 days ago
Take control of every aspect of your life from a single gadget with the Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Series holistic smartwatches. This series includes the Galaxy Watch4 and Galaxy Watch4 Classic, both of which use a new operating system: Wear OS powered by Samsung. Boasting an intuitive user interface, the collection offers a wide range of health features that promote overall wellness. Using Samsung’s three-in-one BioActive Sensor, the Galaxy Watch4 runs Optical Heart Rate, Electrical Heart, and Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis health sensors. This means you’ll get all kinds of information about your blood oxygen, heartbeat, blood pressure, and body composition. This last feature, Body Composition, helps you understand your health and fitness using a variety of important measurements. Not only that, but you also get a well-rounded assessment of your sleep patterns—including breathing and snoring data—so you rest longer and better. Finally, get more out of your gadget with these smartwatches.

Gadget Flow is the original product discovery platform for staying up to date with the latest tech, gear, and most incredible crowdfunding campaigns. Reaching over 28 million people per month, our iOS and Android apps support AR and VR for next-level product exploration.

#Smartwatches#Health And Fitness#Bioactive Sensor#Impedance Analysis
