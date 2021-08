WWE shockingly announced this past weekend that Bray Wyatt had been released from the company. The former WWE and Universal Champion hadn't been seen on WWE TV since the night after WrestleMania 37 and very little had been reported about why he was suddenly gone for months. PWInsider's Mike Johnson reported back on July 20 that "WWE sources have remained quiet about Wyatt's circumstances beyond the idea that he's being held off for a specific reason. The belief among some is that it's not a creative issue." He added that there was no timetable for Wyatt's return, but several reports have stated Wyatt was being internally booked for shows just before getting cut.