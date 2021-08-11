Leasing and tax policy proposals threaten US energy independence
In Montana, we are far away from the hustle and bustle of Washington. Instead of busy streets and crowded communities, our state is full of pristine mountains, flowing rivers, and vibrant ecosystems. Montana’s environment is the envy of states across the country, and we must be sure that any policy that comes forth in our nation’s capital does not impact our state’s natural resources and the benefits they bring to our communities.www.sidneyherald.com
Comments / 0