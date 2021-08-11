Leasing and tax policy proposals threaten US energy independence

Imagine that you have built a successful business, be it a main street business, farm, or ranch, through hard work, smart decisions and a little bit of luck. You also plan to pass this going concern on to your heirs with as little disruption as possible. To accomplish this you have spent time, effort and money developing an estate plan. Now enter the Sensible Taxation and Equity (STEP) Act and all of your planning is out the window. Because the STEP Act would be retroactive to Jan. 1, 2021, you cannot even plan to mitigate its impacts.