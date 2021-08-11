Cancel
Chris Broussard analyzes how the Lakers’ game plan with LeBron, Russ & AD should be to win a title I FIRST THINGS FIRST

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYesterday, Russell Westbrook was introduced as a Los Angeles Laker. The blockbuster trade on draft day brought him home to form a Big 3 with LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Now, Russ says the focus shifts to one thing — a title. He says quote: 'Me being a teammate, my job is to come in and uplift them and they'd do the same for me vice versa. As the season prolongs...there will be ups and downs...we will figure out the best way to play in order to win a championship.' Chris Broussard explains why the Lakers' Big 3 will work together best to win a title with LeBron taking 'the Magic Johnson approach and be the full-time point guard.'

