ESL has revealed the full schedule of the ESL Pro League season 14 group stage, which is set to kick off on Aug. 16, one day after the end of the summer CS:GO player break. All four groups will be played out separately, with Group A scheduled for Aug. 16 to 20, followed by Group B on Aug. 21 to 26. Group C will be played from Aug. 27 to 31, whereas Group D’s action will take place on Sept. 1 to 5.