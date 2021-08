Friday, Aug. 6-Sunday, Aug. 8—BARNARD—BarnArts presents “Fiddler on the Roof” this weekend at the Barnard Town Hall. This is the 10th celebration year of BarnArts Summer Youth Theater program, which teaches music theater to 30 youth over a 3-week program each summer. As part of the celebration, BarnArts will be performing the full script instead of a modified jr version. “Fiddler on the Roof” will be at the Barnard Town Hall on Friday, Aug. 6 at 7 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 7 at 2 and 7 p.m., and Sunday, Aug. 8 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $15, $8 for ages 12 and under. Performances include original costuming, set, choreography and a live band. Windows and doors will be open for ventilation, and masks are required in the audience.