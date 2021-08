For a while after my ex and I broke up, I was paranoid about seeing his profile appear whenever I swiped on Tinder or Bumble. My fear was exacerbated by the fact that we met on Bumble, so there was no reason why he wouldn't go back on when he was single again. I never did see his profile (and he's dating someone now), but I still panicked every time I saw a guy who looked like him or who shared his name. I longed to know how to block someone on Tinder before matching with them, if only to spare me the paranoia of having my ex's face unexpectedly pop up on my screen when I was just trying to move TF on.