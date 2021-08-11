Cancel
CyberLink Release an Update to FaceMe Security by Adding Live Video Monitoring and Video Recording Functionalities

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 7 days ago

The new Monitor Add-on provides a video management feature to monitor up to 9 video streams simultaneously and enabling event-based notifications in a single user interface. CyberLink Corp., a pioneer in AI and facial recognition technologies, announced an updated version of its FaceMe Security an intelligent surveillance solution powered by the world’s leading facial recognition technology. This significant update of FaceMe Security includes the new Monitor Add-on, which can help security guards monitor up to 9 video streams while receiving event-based instant alerts. Additionally, it integrates the NVR (network video recorder) feature, making FaceMe® Security an all-in-one security solution for organizations of all sizes.

#Cyberlink#Live Video#Video Monitoring#Security Guards#Cyberlink Corp#Ai#Faceme Security#Vms#Milestone#Network Optix#Ip#Nvr#Time Attendance#Nvidia Quadro
