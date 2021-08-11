OKC ZOO offering admission voucher for people who get vaccinated
The Oklahoma City-County Health Department is partnering with the Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden to encourage more residents to get the COVID-19 vaccine. On Tuesday, Aug. 17 and Wednesday, Aug. 18, OCCHD will be at the OKC Zoo administering the COVID-19 vaccine from 8 a.m. to noon in the Rosser Conservation Education Center, located at the east end of the Zoo’s main parking lot. Attendees should park by and enter through the education center.www.metrofamilymagazine.com
