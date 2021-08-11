Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oklahoma City, OK

OKC ZOO offering admission voucher for people who get vaccinated

metrofamilymagazine.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Oklahoma City-County Health Department is partnering with the Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden to encourage more residents to get the COVID-19 vaccine. On Tuesday, Aug. 17 and Wednesday, Aug. 18, OCCHD will be at the OKC Zoo administering the COVID-19 vaccine from 8 a.m. to noon in the Rosser Conservation Education Center, located at the east end of the Zoo’s main parking lot. Attendees should park by and enter through the education center.

www.metrofamilymagazine.com

Comments / 2

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Health
Local
Oklahoma Government
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Local
Oklahoma Lifestyle
Oklahoma City, OK
Government
Oklahoma City, OK
Lifestyle
Oklahoma City, OK
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Oklahoma COVID-19 Vaccines
Oklahoma City, OK
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Zoo#Voucher#Vaccinations#Okc Zoo#The Oklahoma City Zoo#Occhd#The Okc Zoo#Cdc#Pfizer#Metropolitan Library#Okc Zoo#Oklahomans#Science Museum Oklahoma
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
CNN

Police respond to bomb threat near US Capitol

US Capitol Police "still working" on bomb threat investigation. From CNN's Whitney Wild, Lauren Fox and Daniella Diaz. Police are "still working" on the bomb threat investigation near the US Capitol, according to a tweet. Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger said in a news briefing earlier that officials continue to...
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Another Texas school district adds masks to dress code

Another school district in Texas amended its dress code to include masks shortly before students returned to school this week, despite Gov. Greg Abbott’s (R) executive order banning mask mandates in schools. The Texas City Independent School District (TCISD) made changes to the dress code the day before students were...
TechnologyPosted by
The Hill

T-Mobile: Hackers stole data of 40 million people

T-Mobile said Wednesday that data from 40 million former and prospective customers was compromised by hackers as part of a recent breach of the telecom giant. The company noted that records of 7.8 million current customers were included in the stolen data, including customer names, dates of birth, Social Security numbers and driver’s license information.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden says he doesn't believe the Taliban have changed

President Biden said in his first interview since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan that he doesn’t think the insurgent group has changed, but added that it is going through “an existential crisis.”. “Let me put it this way. I think they're going through sort of an existential crisis about...
Presidential ElectionNBC News

Biden says his administration will take on GOP governors blocking masks in schools

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden announced Wednesday that he was directing the Education Department to use its legal authority against Republican governors who are trying to block local school officials from requiring students to wear masks to prevent the spread of Covid-19. Speaking at the White House, Biden said some politicians are trying to turn public safety measures into "political disputes for their own political gain" and warned that they are "setting a dangerous tone."

Comments / 2

Community Policy