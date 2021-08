The Honor Magic 3 series includes three flagship phones, but apart from this series, Honor also launched a mid-range phone under its “X” series named the Honor X20 5G. It is worth mentioning that X20 5G is not the first phone to launch under this series since the Honor X20 SE launched in June. That was also a 5G phone with the Dimensity 700 SOC, but the X20 5G is a more expensive phone with better specifications. For example, it swaps the Dimensity 700 in favor of the Dimensity 900, gets a high-refresh-rate display, 66W fast charging, and more. And what’s more interesting is the fact that the starting price of the X20 5G is only 100 Yuan (or $15) more than that of the X20 SE.