Jazz Saxophonist Chris Potter Reunites a Trio on ‘Sunrise Reprise’
The new recording from saxophonist Chris Potter reunites him with keyboardist James Francies and drummer Eric Harland, a trio last heard on Potter’s Circuits from 2019. The new session, recorded in one day amidst the pandemic, primarily highlights the orchestral possibilities in a small group featuring a woodwind player who moves from horn to horn and a keyboardist with artistry across a wide range of instruments.www.popmatters.com
