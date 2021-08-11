Cancel
Jazz Saxophonist Chris Potter Reunites a Trio on ‘Sunrise Reprise’

By Will Layman
PopMatters
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe new recording from saxophonist Chris Potter reunites him with keyboardist James Francies and drummer Eric Harland, a trio last heard on Potter’s Circuits from 2019. The new session, recorded in one day amidst the pandemic, primarily highlights the orchestral possibilities in a small group featuring a woodwind player who moves from horn to horn and a keyboardist with artistry across a wide range of instruments.

