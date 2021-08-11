CLIPr Launches Integrations With Zoom, Google Drive and OneDrive
Integrations Ease User’s Ability to Upload Video into CLIPr for Indexing, Transcription, Engagement, and Search Capabilities. CLIPr, a Video Analysis and Management (VAM) platform using AI and machine learning to index video content to help people save time and reduce video fatigue, announced integrations today with Zoom, Google Drive, and Microsoft OneDrive. This provides CLIPr users the ability to view their saved recordings in the cloud, and with a single click, make them available inside CLIPr. These new integrations also enhance security by not having downloaded recordings on local storage.aithority.com
