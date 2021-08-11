CLIPr Launches Integrations With Zoom, Google Drive and OneDrive

A few months ago, I created a mock-up showing what a dedicated Calendar widget would look like baked directly into the Chromebook shelf. This would allow users to have quick access to see what date falls on what day of the week, and even potentially see any upcoming events on their agenda. I also alluded to the fact that said widget would be best integrated with Google Calendar. If you’re interested, you can see it in the video and image below. While I do wish I did some things differently with the design, I remained optimistic that Google would eventually happen upon the same logic as me – it’s a vital tool that’s missing from Chrome OS for productivity.