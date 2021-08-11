Cancel
1966 RCR Ford GT40 Built For ‘Ford v Ferrari’ Heading To Auction

Cover picture for the articleThe movie Ford v Ferrari was a smash hit at the box office, bringing the story of Carroll Shelby, Ken Miles, and Ford’s legendary assault on the 24 Hours of Le Mans to the masses. The movie also reignited America’s love affair with the GT40 – a favorite of one of the film’s stars, Christian Bale, leading to increased demand for GT40 and Cobra replicas. Purchasing one of the very few vehicles that actually appeared in the film is a bit more of an expensive endeavor, save for this cool Econoline van. Regardless, for those that have the means, this 1966 RCR Ford GT40 from Ford v Ferrari will present a rare opportunity when it crosses the block at Mecum’s upcoming Dallas auction.

