Texas lawmakers consider COVID response as county leaders look to courts for local control

Amid a surge of new COVID-19 cases fueled by the highly contagious delta variant, the State Fair of Texas has announced that it will not require fairgoers to mask up. On Wednesday, State Fair officials told WFAA that fully vaccinated people will not be required to wear a mask, while those who have not yet received the vaccine will be “strongly encouraged” to wear face coverings. Not even Big Tex, the legendary statue that greets fans as they enter Fair Park will be masked up, despite wearing a mask during 2020 as a show of support for efforts to reduce COVID transmission.