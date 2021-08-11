Charlotte’s BatteryXchange charging forward with new Winston-Salem State partnership
CHARLOTTE – BatteryXchange will install five battery-charging kiosks at Winston-Salem State University, as the two organizations have signed a partnership deal. “Landing this partnership with WSSU is a dream come true,” said Desmond Wiggan Jr., co-founder and CEO of BatteryXchange in an interview with WRAL TechWire. “We often think about times when we were in undergrad and the inconveniences that came from not having a convenient charger on-demand.”www.wraltechwire.com
