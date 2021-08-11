On Bloating + Blood Sugar: A Nutritionist Weighs In On An Under-Rated Superfood
WE RECENTLY BONDED with Brigid Titgemeier, MS, RDN, LD over our shared obsession of psyllium husk powder. Weird, right? For us — not really! We’re well aware that our everyday conversations about wellness and nutrition are a bit outside the norm — and we’re okay with it. Our team is just short of obsessed with one of our recent partners, Bellway Fiber. When Brigid shared that the research around psyllium’s benefits went deep and she thought that psyllium was an under-rated superfood, we asked her to try Bellway and give us her feedback.thechalkboardmag.com
Comments / 0