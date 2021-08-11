Despite offseason overhaul of KU hoops roster, point guard Dajuan Harris has a place
If Kansas point guard Dajuan Harris had it to do over again, he would start his first season as a Jayhawk the way he finished it. “I feel like I could play way better than I did last year,” the third-year sophomore recently said during a break at Brett Ballard’s Washburn Basketball camp earlier this summer in Topeka. “I should’ve been more aggressive (earlier) instead of waiting until later in the season.”www2.kusports.com
